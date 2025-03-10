Adopt mindset of 'generating employment', not 'getting employment', Prez tells students in Hisar

Hisar, Mar 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked students to adopt the mindset of "generating employment" instead of "getting employment", adding that as an entrepreneur, they could find solutions to social problems through their innovative ideas and contribute to the society's progress.

She was addressing a gathering during the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology here.

During her address, she said that preparing the young generation for the changing global demands is a challenging task for higher education institutions.

"For balanced and sustainable development of the country, it is also necessary that the benefits of education and technology reach villages," she asserted.

She urged students to adopt the mindset of "generating employment" rather than that of "getting employment". By moving forward with this mindset, they would be able to use their knowledge and skills in a better way for the welfare of the society and contribute in making India a developed nation, she said.

"Higher education institutions like Guru Jambheshwar University have a very important role in this context," she said, adding that she was happy to note the university has a high number of students from small towns and rural areas.

She asked those students to make the people of their villages and cities aware of the importance of education, and inspire them to get a good education.

Murmu said education is not just a means of acquiring knowledge and skills.

"Education is also a means of developing life values such as morality, compassion and tolerance within a human being. Education makes an individual employable as well as aware of social responsibilities," she said.

Entrepreneurship could help students in fulfilling social responsibilities, she said, adding that an entrepreneurial mindset would enable them to identify opportunities, take risks and find creative solutions to existing problems.

"As an entrepreneur, they can find solutions to social problems through their innovative ideas and contribute to the progress of society," she said.

Guru Jambheshwar, in whose honour this university is named, was a great saint and philosopher, said the president. He was an ardent advocate of scientific thinking, ethical lifestyle and environmental protection, she said.

"Today, when we are trying to find solutions to environmental problems, the teachings of Guru Jambheshwar Ji are very relevant," she said.

On this occasion, 2,080 degrees, including 561 PhD degrees, were awarded at the convocation. Along with this, gold medals were also awarded to 564 students.