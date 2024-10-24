Adopt modern technologies, remain ever-vigilant: Arunachal guv to ITBP

Itanagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday praised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their courage and dedication while safeguarding the nation's borders.

Speaking at the 63rd raising day celebration of the ITBP at the North East Frontier Headquarters, he highlighted the professionalism and sense of duty that characterise the force.

The governor said the occasion not only celebrates the foundation of this prestigious force but also pays tribute to the courage and commitment shown by the ITBP in various missions, including deployments in Afghanistan, UN security operations, and combating left-wing extremism.

He urged the personnel to continue performing their duties with professionalism, embrace modern technologies, and remain vigilant as they contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India by 2047.

Parnaik also reminded the ITBP of the vibrant border village programme initiated by Modi, encouraging them to instill a sense of security among local communities.

He urged personnel to foster goodwill with the local population and assist villagers and district administrations to ensure development reaches the most remote areas.

The event included a 104-member Guard of Honour for the governor at the Frontier Parade Ground, with ITBP North East Frontier Inspector General Dr. Akun Sabharwal also addressing the attendees.