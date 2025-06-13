Adopt 'no shortage, no wastage' policy to manage blood transfusions: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Friday asked the authorities to implement 'no shortage, no wastage' policy to ensure that every needy patient gets blood on time.

Speaking during a review meeting of the State Blood Transfusion Council, he directed the officials to draft and submit the policy immediately.

He said blood donation camps are organised by charitable institutions, social organisations and associations on a large scale on the occasion of Independence Day , Republic Day, as well as the birthdays of various leaders.

"But if there is no immediate demand for the collected blood, there is a possibility of it being wasted. During the summer and festive seasons, due to the decline in the number of blood donation camps, a shortage of blood arises. Keeping this situation in mind, the new policy will be useful in ensuring timely availability of blood to all the needy patients in the state," he said.

New regulations should be prepared to issue no-objection certificates to institutions setting up blood banks in the state. The feasibility of starting NAT (nucleic acid testing) in government blood banks in the state should be studied and a report should be submitted, Abitkar said.

He also ordered that a training centre and an office of the State Blood Transfusion Council be set up at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai at the earliest. PTI MR NP