Adopt zero-tolerance policy against crime, Punjab CM Mann tells police officers

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday directed commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against crime.

Chairing a virtual meeting with CPs and SSPs, the CM emphasised that in view of the festive season, it is imperative to ensure comprehensive arrangements for maintaining law and order, public safety, and the smooth conduct of events.

He said that the festive season often sees increased activity by miscreants, potential stampedes due to overcrowding, incidents of theft and snatching, and attempts by anti-social or anti-national elements to exploit the situation.

To address these challenges, CM Mann called for proactive and coordinated measures at all levels to ensure the safety and security of citizens, said an official statement.

Expressing concern over recent reports of tension from certain areas, he urged the public to uphold the ethos of communal harmony and brotherhood.

The CM also flagged the rising concern over radical and inflammatory content circulating on social media platforms. He said such content, often aimed at provoking communal or political tensions, poses a serious threat to public order.

CM Mann called for robust monitoring of social media at the CP and SSP levels, with all such content to be immediately referred to cybercrime units for strict action against those responsible for posting or sharing material that could disturb peace.

He said that, as a border state, Punjab faces persistent threats from forces inimical to its peace, progress, and prosperity, and urged the police to remain vigilant.