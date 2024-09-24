Adopt ‘zero tolerance’ policy in communal violence cases: Bihar DGP to police officers

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Bihar’s Director General of Police Alok Raj on Tuesday asked officers of the force to adopt a policy of “zero tolerance” with regard to cases of communal violence. The DGP issued the instruction while chairing a high-level meeting of senior police officers here.

“He directed officers to ensure law and order during the upcoming festival season... adopt a policy of 'zero tolerance' with regard to communal violence (cases),” a police statement said.

To enhance public safety and security, Raj issued a series of directives on police response time, visibility and crime prevention measures.

“All SPs and senior officers must play a leadership role while performing their day-to-day duties. The DGP said they need to work on five points – prevention, prediction, detection, prosecution and perception – to ensure peace and communal harmony in the state,” according to the statement.

“The incidents of crime in the state have gone down (in Bihar)... there is a need to change the perception of people,” it said. PTI PKD RBT