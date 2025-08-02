Adopting new technologies technologies is great challenge for future engineers: Tessy Thomas

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Tessy Thomas, popularly known as the Missile Woman of India, on Saturday said adopting new technologies at a time when the world is rapidly digitizing and ensuring those technologies are "ethical, inclusive and sustainable" is a great challenge for "future engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs and leaders".

Thomas, a distinguished scientist and former director general (aeronautical systems) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), made the comments while addressing the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

"At a time when the world is rapidly digitizing, adopting new technologies and ensuring those technologies are ethical, inclusive and sustainable is a great challenge for future engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs and leaders. Whether it is decarbonization, water conservation, digital equity, bio-innovation or an engineering marvel, let it be your contribution to society," she told the graduating students.

Asserting "human values will matter more than the valuations" in a world "increasingly driven by data, algorithms and automation", Thomas said, "IIT education has prepared you to build systems and has trained you to be custodians of trust in a world dominated by technology." "You are entering a world brimming with complexity and creativity. In this decade, the world needs problem solvers, dreamers who implement, builders who take action and leaders who execute. Move on with the spirit of innovation, humility to learn from others and courage to walk paths uncharted," she added.

A total of 2,764 IIT students, including 530 PhDs (highest-ever), were awarded degrees and diplomas at the convocation. Out of a total of 2,764 graduating students, 735 are females.

Forty-three international students from around 20 countries were also awarded degrees.

Twenty-year-old Chandan Godara, BTech in Civil Engineering, is the youngest graduate, and 63-year-old Gopal Krishan Taneja, PhD, is the oldest graduate to receive their degrees.

The first graduates in the BTech course in Energy Engineering and three PG courses, the Interdisciplinary MTech course in Robotics and the Master of Science by Research in VLSI Design, Tools and Technology, and Artificial Intelligence were awarded degrees as well.

The institute also honoured seven of its esteemed alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Awards (DAA) 2025 at the convocation ceremony.

Instituted in 1992, the DAA has been awarded to 151 alumni to date, representing excellence across diverse fields such as science, technology, entrepreneurship, public service, academia and innovation.