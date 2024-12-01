Adult HIV prevalence rate in Assam lower than national average

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Adult HIV prevalence rate in Assam is lower than the national average, an official statement said.

Injecting Drug Use has emerged as the main route of HIV transmission in the state during 2024-25 so far, followed by hetero-sexual route, the statement said on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Sunday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed a collective effort to strive for a future with no AIDS and extend support to those living with the infection.

"On World AIDS Day, we reiterate our collective responsibility to support those living with HIV, fight stigma and strive for a future without AIDS. Let's educate, support & fight for a world where AIDS is no more and provide the best care to those affected," he posted on X.

A statement by the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) said the state has an adult HIV prevalence rate of 0.13 per cent, which is lower than the all-India prevalence rate of 0.20 per cent, as per India's HIV Estimation Report 2023.

The state has 32,031 estimated People Living with HIV (PLHIV) as per the report.

Although the HIV prevalence rate is low, new HIV infections in the state are on an increasing trend, the statement said.

The new HIV infections in the state was 2021 in 2023, a 22 per cent increased against the year 2010.

The new HIV infection rate is increasing significantly in four North Eastern states, including Assam.

Tripura has the highest new infection rates at 524.41 per cent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 469.84 per cent, Meghalaya with 124.70 per cent and Assam 22.11 per cent, it said.

The statement said during the financial year 2024-25 (April-October 2024), 4,37,830 persons have been tested at Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC), out of which 3,947 have been detected HIV positive.

Regarding district-wise HIV detection, 533 cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan during April-October 2024, 375 in Nagaon and 360 in Cachar.

Among these newly detected cases, the main route of transmission was found to be Injecting Drug Use (64.6 per cent), followed by hetero-sexual route (25.2 per cent).

The ASACS said it has been undertaking various initiatives to prevent new HIV infections and provide the necessary care support and treatment to already diagnosed cases.

Integrated health camps are organised in different parts, in which not only HIV tests but also tests for detecting TB, Viral Hepatitis, Syphilis, STI, etc, were done.

In order to provide testing and treatment services to inmates in prisons and other closed settings, similar integrated camps are conducted in jails, detention centres and other closed settings.

Awareness campaigns at different places, including educational institutions, are also being conducted by the ASACS, the statement added. PTI SSG SSG RG