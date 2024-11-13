Adult tiger found dead in MP's Seoni district

Seoni (MP), Nov 13 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Wednesday, a forest department official said.

The adult tiger was spotted by villagers in the forest in Gopalganj beat under the Seoni Forest Range at around 1 pm, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) HS Mishra.

He said the big cat was seen panting and facing difficulty in walking near a pond and grazing land. Forest department employees immediately informed their seniors about the tiger's condition.

A rescue team along with veterinarians and senior officials reached the spot and found the feline lying motionless. After an examination, the tiger was declared dead, Mishra said.

A post-mortem on the fully-grown big cat will be conducted on Thursday, the DFO said.

It looks like the tiger died due to natural causes, but the exact reason would be known only after receiving the post-mortem report, he said.

The forest where the big cat was found dead is located outside the Pench Tiger Reserve. PTI COR ADU RSY