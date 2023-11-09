Adulterated food items worth Rs 24.42 cr seized by FDA in 3 months; gutkha worth Rs 9 cr confiscated

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Adulterated food items worth Rs 24.42 crore have been seized in the last three months after inspection of 5,244 establishments, including eateries, in Maharashtra, the Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.

It includes milk, sweets, khoya, mawa, sunflower oil, and palm oil, the FDA said in a release.

A case has been registered under section 328 of the Indian Penal Code after banned gutkha worth Rs 9 crore was seized, the release added.

"In the wake of ongoing festive season, the administration has launched a campaign against adulteration, taking stringent measures and imposing fines on offenders. It has also formed flying squads for this drive," the release said. PTI KK BNM BNM