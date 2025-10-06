Advanced technological solutions will be used in organising Kumbh mela: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Advanced technological solutions will be used to ensure effective planning and crowd control during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2026, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Monday.

He said these measures will set new benchmarks for smart event management in India.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, with 'Dhwajarohan' (flag hoisting) at Trimbakeshwar as well as Ramkund and Panchvati in Nashik, and will be underway till July 24, 2028.

"India has shown the digital transformation, and we have also utilised them through AI, IOT platforms, machine learning, quantum, internet-based solutions, and applications. We will also show the best of the technological support, control, and manage the entire event," Shelar said at the launch of eek (IKW), being celebrated at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

TISS hosted the launch of the documentary 'Mahakumbh - Aastha aur Kaushal ka Sangam' .

TISS School of Skill Education, in collaboration with Prayagraj Mela Authority, conducted special training sessions for over 11,000 police officers on behaviour-oriented soft-skills to manage Mahakumbh Mela in 2025, the world's largest gathering of faith, attended by millions of pilgrims.

"TISS School of Skill Education has shown us that with diligent techniques of communication, it can manage human behaviour, boost the policeman's confidence in achieving best practices. We need to showcase this to the world on how we have managed the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025," the minister added.

TISS Vice Chancellor Badri Narayan Tiwari said with the success of soft skill training in Mahakumbh Mela, the institute is looking forward to replicate a similar exercise in Maharashtra to empower police personnel and other stakeholders for a seamless Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

"We would like to work with the government to train their police personnel, their various kinds of stakeholders, and the organising constituents before the Kumbh Mela in Nashik. We have already started working on projects with certain institutions in this regard," he added. PTI SM NSK