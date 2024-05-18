Advanced therapy centre for children with special needs opened in Delhi

New Delhi: Umeed Niketan, an advanced therapy centre for children with special needs, has been inaugurated at an IAF facility here, officials said on Saturday.

Neeta Chaudhari, president, Air Force Family Welfare Association visited Base Repair Depot, Air Force Palam on Friday and inaugurated the centre.

Umeed Niketan has been conceived and conceptualised to create a nurturing environment where children with special needs can think, grow and learn to develop life skills through recreational activities tailored to their unique abilities, the defence ministry said in a statement.

From sensory exploration, speech therapy to adaptive sports and interactive immersive experience, the centre offers a diverse range of programmes designed to promote physical, emotional and social well being of special children, it said.

It would cater to nearly 55 specially abled children who are helped by a dedicated team of trained special educators, the statement said.