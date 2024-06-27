National

Advani stable, being evaluated by specialists

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS here last night, is stable and is being evaluated by a team of specialists, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

"L K Advani is stable. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology, cardiology and geriatric medicine," a source said.

Advani's ailment is not yet known. PTI PLB DIV DIV

