Advani turns 97, Modi says he devoted himself to India's development

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who as the party president crafted its rise to become a central force in national politics, turned 97 on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding him as one of India's most admired statesmen who devoted himself to furthering the country's development.

Modi said this year is even more special because Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to the nation.

"Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, who went to Advani's residence to greet him, described him as a legendary statesman and a guiding light in Indian politics.

He said Advani's "tireless dedication and visionary leadership have left an indelible mark" on the progress of the nation.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Advani played an important role in making BJP a symbol of public welfare with his public service and organisational skills. The party's organisation under him gained in strength and spread far and wide, he added.

His work as the former deputy prime minister and home minister of the country is extremely inspiring, Shah said.

BJP president J P Nadda, chief ministers and other party leaders praised Advani's role in the rise of the BJP.