Adven Biotech says it's India's first homeopathic brand to get NABL certification

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Pharmaceutical firm Adven Biotech has claimed to become the country's first homeopathy brand to receive certification from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), reinforcing India's push for global-quality healthcare standards in the Ayush sector.

The company said in a statement that the accreditation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of positioning Ayush as a trusted global healthcare system, backed by science, quality, and international standards.

According to Adven Biotech, the NABL certification sets a new benchmark for accuracy, transparency, and credibility in homeopathic medicine manufacturing -- an area where quality assurance has long been a concern, it said.

The accreditation ensures that Adven's quality control and testing laboratories meet the most stringent national and international standards. It not only enhances confidence among doctors and patients but also opens doors for wider acceptance of Indian homeopathy in global markets, the company said.

Speaking on the achievement, Adesh Sharma, CEO of Adven Biotech, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is very clear that Indian systems of medicine must stand on global platforms with proven quality and scientific validation.

"The NABL certification is not just an honour for Adven, it is our responsibility towards millions of patients who trust homeopathy for safe and effective healing," he said.

Founded with a mission to modernise homeopathy without compromising its core principles, Adven Biotech has consistently focused on research-driven formulations, ethical practices, and advanced manufacturing systems, according to the statement.

The company had earlier received the 'Ayush premium mark', making it one of the very few homeopathy brands in India to hold both prestigious recognitions.

The Ayush mark is a certification for quality Ayush products made in the country.

Sharma added that with the NABL certification, every test, process, and medicine at Adven is now validated through globally accepted protocols. "This means better consistency, better outcomes, and greater trust for patients not just in metros, but in smaller cities and towns as well," he said.

Health experts have noted that as India pushes to become a global Ayush hub, certifications such as NABL are crucial to counter scepticism and position Indian homeopathy as standardised, evidence-based, and export-ready. PTI PLB RHL