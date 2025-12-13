Adven Biotech says it's India's first homoeopathic brand to get Ayush Premium Certification

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Pharmaceutical firm Adven Biotech said that it has received the Ayush Premium Certification, a seal of quality for such products, and claimed that it was India's first homoeopathic brand to get the prestigious accreditation.

It said the recognition places the company at the forefront of world-class homoeopathic manufacturing and challenges the long-held perception that global-standard quality can only come from imported brands.

This milestone comes at a time when India's homoeopathic sector is undergoing rapid transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives are propelling the AYUSH industry toward international prominence, the company said.

The Ministry of Ayush, in partnership with the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL), has introduced the Ayush Quality Mark Programme. It ensures that certified brands meet stringent international standards of purity, safety, and consistency, providing a critical differentiator in global markets.

Expressing pride, Adesh Sharma, the CEO of Adven Biotech, said, "Receiving the Ayush Premium Certification is a powerful validation of our commitment to delivering world-class quality homoeopathic medicines to consumers at an accessible and affordable price." "This recognition strengthens our mission to make scientifically validated, globally trusted homoeopathic medicines in India. We see this as not just an achievement, but a responsibility to elevate the standards of Indian homoeopathy and demonstrate that India can lead the world with quality, integrity, and innovation," he said.

"With this certification, Adven Biotech is more determined than ever to contribute to India's rise as a global homoeopathic powerhouse," Sharma added.

Commenting on India's momentum in the sector, Rajeshwar Tiwari, a senior representative, Ministry of AYUSH, said, "India is setting new benchmarks in Ayush quality and global credibility. The Ayush Premium Mark will accelerate our journey toward international leadership." PTI PLB NSD NSD