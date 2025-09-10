Advent of mobile phones leading to loneliness, people taking extreme step: Allahabad HC judge

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court said on Wednesday that due to the advent of mobile phones, communication between family members has come to an end, leading to loneliness and forcing people to commit suicide.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organised here on the society's role in preventing suicide, Justice Yadav said, "Parents should not burden their children with anything and should not say that you have to become a doctor, you have to become an engineer." "Let the child make a career in the direction he wants. Your child may be average, so do not compare him with another child. Thank god that he has given you a child because many people are childless," he added.

Justice Yadav asserted that children should never be made to feel that they are weaker or inferior than others. He said if parents demoralise children, they might go into depression and eventually, "take steps towards committing suicide".

"Do not let there be a lack of communication between children. Similarly, if any of your friends is behaving abnormally, do not take it lightly. Otherwise, tomorrow you will come to know that he has committed suicide," he said.

Addressing the programme as a special guest, Professor Anupam Agarwal of the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Prayagraj said, "Students in higher educational institutions are facing many types of stress due to which incidents of suicide have increased in many institutions." He said a study has found that students are taking the extreme step due to poor mental health caused by a variety of reasons. "Family problems are a big reason for this," Agarwal said. PTI RAJ RC