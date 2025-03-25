Adventure zone, three tourism circuits inaugurated in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inaugurated an adventure zone and unveiled three tourism circuits in Jashpur region of the state.

The adventure zone is located in Mayali nature camp at Kunkuri in Jashpur district, a government official said.

The three tourism circuits -- spiritual and heritage, nature and wildlife, and adventure tourism -- are now set to woo the tourists.

The tourism centres of the spiritual and heritage circuit comprise Tamta, Kailash Gufa, Madheshwar Mountain, Sharda Dham and Gwalin Sarna.

Makarbhanja waterfall, Badalkhol Sanctuary, Ranidah and Gullu waterfalls and tea gardens of Sarudih are part of nature and wildlife circuit, while the adventure tourism circuit comprises Dangari campsite, Belwar waterfall, Deshdekha hill camp and Sarna climbing sector.

Jashpur also attracts a large number of tourists every year seeking mountaineering and adventure sports.

On this occasion, CM Sai took a ride on a pontoon boat and enjoyed the scenic beauty of Madheshwar mountain.

Madheshwar mountain in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district is recognized as 'largest natural replica of Shivling'.