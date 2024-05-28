'Adversaries of Lord Ram have never found lasting peace': UP CM Adityanath targets Cong, SP

Gorakhpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders seem to have lost their minds on the issue of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and added the "adversaries of Lord Ram have never found lasting peace".

Addressing an election rally in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, "Congress says the construction of the temple has sent a wrong message globally and should not have been built, whereas the Samajwadi Party dismisses the temple as useless. The leaders of both parties seem to have lost their minds." "The Ram Bhakts (devotees) have built an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki in Ayodhya, a waiting room named after Shri Ram's friend Nishadraj, and a restaurant named after Mata Shabari. They have also installed a 56-foot statue in honour of Nishadraj in Prayagraj," he pointed out, stressing that no follower of Nishadraj can align with the traitors of Ram.

Adityanath said the adversaries of Lord Ram have always faced downfall regardless of their stature or power.

"His blessings are focused on progress and development. Today, devotees of Lord Ram are working towards the nation's development, from expanding roads from two lanes to 12 lanes, building AIIMS, medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, and airports, to providing tap water to every household and promoting industrialisation," he added.

Adityanath said only a Ram Bhakt (devotee of Lord Ram) will govern Delhi and added people will dump the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which follow the politics of appeasement.

The BJP leader said Ram drohis are those who had denied the existence of Lord Ram, attacked his devotees and undermined the significance of the Ram Temple whereas Ram Bhakts are the ones who have enshrined Lord Ram in his magnificent temple, ending the devotees' wait of 500 years.

"The Ram Temple symbolizes India's enduring faith," he added.

Adityanath announced that once the government of Ram devotees is re-elected on June 4, Ayushman cards will be made available to everyone over 70 years of age.

"The Congress party had removed the late Veer Bahadur Singh from the chief minister's post because of his devotion to Lord Ram and his role in opening the lock of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Escalating his attack, Adityanath said, "During the SP's rule in the state and the Congress' rule at the Centre, the poor suffered from hunger, farmers committed suicide, youth migrated for jobs, and daughters and businessmen were unsafe. There was a lack of housing and water provisions for the poor, and innocent children died from diseases like encephalitis." "Terrorist incidents were rampant, with attacks on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sankatmochan temple in Varanasi occurring during the SP government and bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad happening under the Congress rule," he added.

Adityanath said the Congress government always blamed terrorists from across the border for terror activities within India whenever the issue was raised in the Parliament.

"However, under Modi's leadership, terrorism and Naxalism have been eradicated from the country, while India's global respect has increased manifold," he said. PTI COR NAV AS AS