Adverse weather made rescue operation in Mana highly challenging, say officials

Dehradun: Officials involved in the nearly three-day search and rescue operations at the avalanche site in Mana on Monday said it was highly challenging to rescue the trapped workers from deep snow in sub-zero temperatures amid continuing snowfall.

Forty-six trapped workers were rescued alive and eight were found dead during the operation. Four bodies were recovered on Saturday and as many on Sunday.

"The operation in Mana lasted three days. It was highly challenging as the climatic conditions were adverse.

"Multiple agencies involved in the operation had to combat sub-zero temperatures hovering around minus 10-15 degrees Celsius and continuing snowfall to rescue such a large number of trapped workers after the avalanche," ITBP DIG Manu Maharaj said.

He said even the roads to Mana were blocked. The operation of which they were also a part was still successfully concluded, he added.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari also praised various agencies involved in the rescue operation for their well-coordinated effort.

"Without the coordinated joint effort of the Army, IAF, SDRF, NDRF and the ITBP, the operation carried out in inclement weather would not have been completed in record time," Tiwari said.

The body of the last missing labourer was brought by a helicopter to Jyotirmath on Monday. The body was recovered on Sunday evening. It will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem and other formalities, the DM said.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal visited two critically injured workers who are under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.

He met the workers and their families and talked to the doctors.

"I have met injured workers named Ashok and Pawan and also their families. I have talked to the doctors.

"They are taking good care of them. I pray for their total recovery," Agarwal told reporters after coming out of the hospital.