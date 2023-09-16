Advertisers running away from 'biased' news channels: Harsh Goenka

New Delhi: Amidst the debate over INDI Alliance boycotting select news anchors, RPG Enterprises Chairman and Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka attacked news channels on Saturday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Goenka said that TV news channels are very fast losing their relevance because of aligning with a certain ideology adding that advertisers are running away from them.

According to Goenka, digital, OTT and Print mediums are much more balanced and entertaining.

Koo failed because of promotion by one side.

X continues its relevance because of its legacy and being the marketplace for all kinds of views.

TV news channels are very fast losing their relevance like Koo because they have become partisan, this side or that. The viewer wants… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 16, 2023

The INDIA bloc’s working group on media on Thursday put out a list of 14 TV anchors on whose shows the constituents would not send their representatives.