#National

Advertisers running away from 'biased' news channels: Harsh Goenka

Shailesh Khanduri
16 Sep 2023
New Delhi: Amidst the debate over INDI Alliance boycotting select news anchors, RPG Enterprises Chairman and Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka attacked news channels on Saturday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Goenka said that TV news channels are very fast losing their relevance because of aligning with a certain ideology adding that advertisers are running away from them.

According to Goenka, digital, OTT and Print mediums are much more balanced and entertaining.

The INDIA bloc’s working group on media on Thursday put out a list of 14 TV anchors on whose shows the constituents would not send their representatives.

