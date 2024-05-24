Advisory issued in Kashmir as temperatures soar in Valley

Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir issued an advisory on Friday amid soaring temperatures in the Valley, with Srinagar recording its hottest May day in 13 years.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Thursday was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius -- the same as on May 25, 2013. On May 20, 2011, Srinagar had recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius.

Thursday's maximum temperature was 7.4 notches above normal for this time of the season.

The Met office has forecast an isolated heat wave across the Valley over the next five days.

It said hot and dry weather will persist during this time, with no major rainfall activity till the end of the month.

The weather will be generally dry with the possibility of thundershowers at isolated places till May 28, the Met Office said.

During May 29-31, the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places towards the afternoons, it added.

With the temperatures soaring, the Directorate of Health Services has issued an advisory, asking people to be vigilant about health risks associated with extreme heat, as the summer season has peaked in the Valley.

Suggesting that people stay hydrated, it said, "Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid caffeinated beverages, as they can lead to dehydration. Persons working under the conditions of high temperature and humidity should assuredly drink cold water." The duration of exposure to hot environments should be reduced, the advisory stated and added that periods of rest must be ensured between intense work sessions.

It has also suggested taking cool showers or baths at home to lower the body temperature.

The advisory asked the people to wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing.

"Use wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, shields and umbrellas to protect your skin from sunburn," it said and advised people to avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day.

"If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade of a cool environment or better to stay indoors. Apply sunscreen to protect your skin from sunburn," the advisory added.

The department also issued an advisory for children.

"Never leave children in parked cars, even with the windows down. Ensure they play in shaded areas and take breaks to cool down and hydrate. Dress children in appropriate clothing and apply sunscreen regularly," it said.

The department asked parents to encourage frequent water breaks and offer water-rich snacks such as fruits to their children.

It has also urged schools to refrain from holding outdoor activities during the extremely hot and humid weather and ensure good hydration by providing multiple safe drinking water stations.

In an advisory to the elderly, the department said it must be ensured that they have access to cool environments.

"Watch for symptoms like dizziness, heavy sweating or lack of sweating, and in that case, seek medical attention immediately from nearby government health care facilities," the advisory stated.

By following these guidelines, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses during extreme heat events, the department added. PTI SSB SZM