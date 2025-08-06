Advisory issued to villages near Ghaggar river in Patiala as water level rises

Patiala, Aug 6 (PTI) The Patiala district administration on Wednesday issued an advisory to several villages, asking the residents to stay alert following a rise in water level in Ghaggar river.

The water level in the river rose following heavy rain in its catchment areas in the past few days.

The advisory has been issued to the residents of Untsar, Nanheri, Sanjarpur, Lachhru, Kamalpur, Rampur, Saunta, Maru, Chamaru, Bhasmara, Jalahkheri, Hadana, Pur and Sirkapra villages in Patiala district, officials said.

The residents have been advised not to go near the Ghaggar river, they said.

The residents have also been asked to be wary of rumours and report any water-related emergency to the control room number 0175-2350550.

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana in recent days, with common capital Chandigarh also receiving showers.

According to the Met department, Gurdaspur in Punjab received 71.5 mm of rain during the 24-hour period till 8:30 am Wednesday.

Other places in Punjab which received rain during this 24-hour period were Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Faridkot and Patiala.

Chandigarh was also lashed by rain, receiving 15.8 mm of downpour during the 24-hour period. PTI CHS ARI