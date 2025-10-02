Advisory lists key roads to avoid to beat traffic amid Dussehra celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Amid festive celebrations in the national capital and with heavy traffic anticipated during Ramleela and Dussehra events, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued advisory urging commuters to avoid certain stretches, follow diversions and plan their journeys in advance.

In connection with the Ramleela celebrations at DDA Utsav Ground, IP Extension, between 5 pm and 11 pm on Thursday, officials said heavy pedestrian movement and traffic congestion are likely in and around the venue.

Special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure safety of visitors and smooth vehicular flow.

The advisory noted that congestion is expected on Karkari Road till Telco T-point, Road Number 57A from Hasanpur Depot Red Light till NH-24, Vikas Marg, CCS Marg and NH-24.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches particularly between 5 pm and 9 pm.

Those travelling towards Max Hospital Patparganj, Road Number 57A, Anand Vihar ISBT and Vikas Marg have been asked to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternate routes. To bypass congestion, commuters may take Master Plan Road and CCS Road.

Police clarified that parking will not be permitted on Road Number 57A and adjoining roads, and visitors must use only designated parking spaces.

Separately, for the Ramleela and Dussehra celebrations at Kamla Nehru Park in Sadar Bazar advisory has been issued from 6 pm onwards, where a gathering of 1,000'1,500 participants is expected and may rise up to 2,000, the traffic police said.

Heavy pedestrian movement and traffic congestion are likely in the surrounding areas. Traffic may be diverted, if required, from Barafkhana, Clock Tower and Malka Ganj.

The affected stretches include Lala Jagannath Marg and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Marg.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these routes between 6 pm and 10 pm and instead use Dr Karnwal Marg and Roshnara Road for smoother movement.

Parking will not be allowed on Lala Jagannath Marg, and motorists have been asked to strictly use only designated spaces.

Alongside the specific advisories for both venues, the Delhi Traffic Police said motorists should avoid roadside parking on restricted stretches and use public transport, particularly the metro, for convenience. PTI SGV SKY SKY