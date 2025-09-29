Advocacy group bats for adequate care of those suffering from mental health conditions

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Over 200 million Indians have been diagnosed with mental health conditions but do not receive adequate care, leading to a treatment gap as high as 95 per cent in some areas, according to a mental health advocacy group.

The India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA), an umbrella body of over 200 member organisations, which hosted its inaugural national convening on Monday here, highlighted that his impact goes beyond individuals to families, communities, and even affects the country's economy.

According to the World Health Organisation, the estimated economic losses for India, if mental health conditions are left unaddressed, are expected to exceed 1 trillion USD by 2030, the alliance said.

Vasvi Bharat Ram, joint vice chairperson, The Shri Ram Schools and Founding Trustee, IMHA, said, "Our goal is to mainstream mental health as a core developmental issue in India and recognise it as an essential dimension across sectors, influence national policy and secure the unrestricted funding needed to do the foundational work required." Neha Kirpal, founding cohort member of IMHA, said, "Our aim is learning, collaboration and impact, without which we cannot achieve a robust mental health ecosystem for one billion people. " The first national convening featured rich discussions spanning adolescent wellbeing, climate change and mental health, financing models, and community care, with panellists from organisations such as SNEHA, SIMHA, Ekjut, Salaam Baalak Trust, and Youth Ki Awaaz.

A central highlight was a panel on 'Embedding Lived Experience Expertise', which underscored how people with first-hand experience of mental health conditions can help shape India's care systems influencing service delivery, organisational design, capacity building, and national policy.

Speakers included Raj Mariwala, Rohini Nilekani, Neerja Birla, Pheroza Godrej, Dr Prabha Chandra and Ashish Dhawan, alongside IMHA's founding cohort members.

The convening also underscored the urgent funding gap in mental health.

It explored the role of philanthropy in building a robust mental health ecosystem in India.

The IMHA also launched India's most robust knowledge centre for mental health, platform designed to make mental health knowledge accessible, searchable, and actionable.

The centre currently hosts over 300 curated resources, including toolkits, research reports, case studies, policy briefs, thematic studies, and lived experience narratives, available across a wide range of formats such as podcasts, blogs, manuals, stories, posters, documentaries, and academic articles.