Advocacy group seeks to make 'Bengali rights' central poll issue ahead of assembly elections

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, a prominent advocacy group has sought to push issues of linguistic, economic and political rights of Bengalis to the centre of the electoral discourse, and asserted it will play a role in shaping the poll narrative despite not contesting the elections.

At a time when Bengali migrant workers in several BJP-ruled states and some other parts of the country are facing alleged assaults on suspicion of being Bangladeshis, and amid concerns over the SIR of electoral rolls affecting the Partition-era refugee Bengalis, the Bangla Pokkho said the "question of Bengali rights can no longer be pushed to the margins".

Bangla Pokkho general secretary Garga Chatterjee said the organisation would intervene "on the ground" during the 2026 polls, due in a few months, to defeat what he described as "enemies of Bengali interests".

"Even though Bangla Pokkho is not contesting elections, it will play a decisive role in 2026. Our fight is for securing jobs for Bengalis, especially migrant workers, and for ensuring 90 per cent reservation for sons-of-the-soil in jobs, employment opportunities, tenders and every sphere," he said.

A key demand raised in the assembly was reservation for locals in employment and business opportunities, with speakers alleging that while Bengalis face hostility outside the state, "outsiders" dominate jobs, markets and capital within West Bengal.

The outfit also demanded security for Bengali migrant workers, mandatory use of the Bengali language in various sectors, and greater political representation for "sons-of-the-soil" candidates.

Bangla Pokkho also warned against what it termed "appeasement politics" centred on religion, insisting that Bengali identity should take precedence.

It opposed any move to disenfranchise "legitimate Bengali voters" through the SIR process and demanded immediate and unconditional citizenship for refugees, while calling for cancellation of voter cards allegedly held by voters from other states with dual registrations. PTI PNT NN