Advocate among three arrested in Jammu jewellery shop robbery

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) Three people, including an advocate, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a broad daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Greater Kailash area of Jammu city, police said on Thursday.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they were inspired by a gold heist in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli in 2023, they said.

The arrested persons include the alleged mastermind, advocate Rahul Sharma, a resident of Lower Kana, Bishnah. The other two accused were identified as Sunil Sharma (26) and Tushar Kumar (22) who carried out the robbery, police said.

"Police have successfully solved the sensational Greater Kailash jewellery shop robbery case, bringing the culprits to justice. Three persons, including an advocate, have been arrested," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh told reporters.

According to police, on February 1, two armed robbers entered Anand Jewellers in Greater Kailash and held the lone woman shop owner at knifepoint. The robbers then looted gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees, besides a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered at Gangyal police station and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP(city south) was formed, the Jammu SSP said. Their technology-driven and intelligence-based efforts led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused, he said.

Police have also recovered some stolen gold jewellery from the accused.

They also advised shopkeepers to limit the display of valuable jewellery and report any suspicious activity by dialling 100 or informing the nearest police station.

"This case sends a strong message — crime will not be tolerated, and offenders will be brought to justice," a police official said. PTI AB KVK KVK