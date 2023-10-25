Advocate Aravind takes oath as judge of Karnataka HC

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) Advocate K V Aravind on Wednesday took oath of office as a judge of the Karnataka High Court.

He was administered the oath by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

This increases the total number of judges in the High Court to 52. The total sanctioned strength of judges in the Karnataka High Court is 62.

Justice G Narendar, a senior judge currently handling cases in Court 2, has been transferred to Andhra Pradesh. He will be relieved on October 27.

When Justice Narendar's transfer takes effect, the total number of judges in the High Court will again come down to 51.

Aravind, hailing from Doddakurubarahalli in Kolar district, obtained his degree from Bangalore University Law College.

He worked as a lawyer for the Income Tax Department from 2004 to 2012. He also represented in the High Court as a senior counsel for Customs, and GST cases. PTI COR KSU RS SS