Advocate assault case: HC directs officials to hold meeting to discuss progress in case

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the advocate general, representatives of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru, the home secretary and high-ranking police officials to hold a meeting to discuss the progress in the case of an advocate allegedly being assaulted by police in Chikkamagaluru.

Advertisment

A bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which is hearing a suo-motu petition on the issue, also directed that a report of the meeting be submitted before it. The court adjourned the hearing to December 12.

The high court was informed by the advocate general on Tuesday that the investigation into the matter has now been entrusted to the CID.

Six police personnel of the Chikkamagaluru Town police station, including a sub-inspector, have been kept under suspension over the incident.

On November 30, advocate Preetham was caught by police riding a two-wheeler without helmet. After an altercation, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted by the police personnel.

Following protests by advocates, the police personnel were suspended. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the high court initiated a suo-motu petition on the matter. PTI COR GMS NB ANB ANB ANB