Advocate beaten to death over land dispute in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A 42-year-old advocate was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over land in the Bansgaon Nagar Panchayat area here on Friday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Agnivesh Singh, a resident of ward number 9, was allegedly assaulted after an argument over drainage water being directed onto his land. His family members alleged that some villagers attacked him when he objected to a pipe being forcibly laid to discharge drainage water through his property.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 am while the Nagar Panchayat was carrying out construction work for a drain in the area.

Nitish Singh, the brother of the deceased, told police that Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Singh and Saurabh's mother were trying to install a pipe through Agnivesh's land. When Agnivesh resisted the move, the group allegedly began assaulting him.

Agnivesh sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Nitish Singh and his father, Sunil Singh, were also injured during the scuffle, police said.

SP South Dinesh Kumar Puri said a case has been registered based on a written complaint by Nitish Singh, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.