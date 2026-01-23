Advocate elevated as judge of Patna HC

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Advocate Anshul Raj was on Friday elevated as a judge of the Patna High Court.

His name was recommended to the government by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment on February 20 last year.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Ansul @ Anshul Raj, Advocate, as a judge of the Patna High Court. I convey my best wishes to him," Union Law Minister ARjun Ram Meghwal wrote on X.