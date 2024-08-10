Advocate General told to get stay vacated in POCSO case against Yediyurappa: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the Advocate General and the legal team have been asked to get the stay vacated in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case against veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa.

He said, once that is done necessary action will follow in accordance with law, in connection with the case.

"We have asked the Advocate General and our lawyers to get the stay vacated. Once it is vacated, we will take action in accordance with law. He (Yediyurappa) may fight the case legally in the future, we will also have to fight legally," Parameshwara said in response to a question by reporters.

The High Court had earlier issued an interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, from arresting Yediyurappa.

The case was registered on March 14 this year based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February two, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

The CID had on June 27 filed a charge-sheet against him in the Fast Track Court.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru that he will expose opposition leaders including Yediyurappa and the scams or cases in which they are allegedly involved, and take action against them based on inquiry reports.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had urged Yediyurappa to retire from public life as he is an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case. In response, the 81-year-old former Chief Minister on Thursday had said the truth will come out when the court decides on the case, and the Chief Minister will get a befitting reply.

To a question regarding alleged scams that took place during the BJP's tenure, Parameshwara said inquiries have been ordered and based on the report, action will be taken.

The Home Minister, responding to a question said, the government is waiting to see as to what will be the next move of the Governor regarding the show-cause notice given by him to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued "show-cause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to the Chief Minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office '' of the Governor. The council of Ministers after their meeting had said a concerted effort is being made to destabilise a lawfully elected majority government in Karnataka for political considerations.

A number of cases are pending at the Governor's office and in none of those cases he has taken any steps, except in the case of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara said, "the Governor has shown hurry in this case, he has to say what is the intention. He is the constitutional head....there seems to be a conspiracy....it looks like Raj Bhavan and the Governor is being misused by the opposition." Hoping that the Governor will not give permission for prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah, he said, "in case he gives, we will fight legally." Asked whether the state government plans to meet the President against the Governor, the Home Minister said, "Let the legal fight begin first, I hope it will go to that extent. In case it goes to that extent, we will decide on the further developments." PTI KSU SS