Advocate killed at his house in UP

Hardoi (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) An advocate was fatally shot at his house by unknown assailants here, police said.. Police have formed three teams to identify and arrest the assailants.

According to police, Kanishk Mehrotra (65) was shot at his house here in the Kotwali police station area on Tuesday night. He was rushed to hospital in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries.

SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, "Two assailants came on a motorcycle to the house of Kanishk Mehrotra. They met him on the pretext of some legal work and shot him. Mehrotra was taken to a hospital in Lucknow where he succumbed to his injuries." The officer said the CCTV footage of the house and the nearby area are being scanned to identify the assailants.

"We have formed three police teams to investigate the matter. The teams have also been tasked to identify and arrest the attackers," the SP added.

Meanwhile, local advocates have announced to boycott work till the assailants are arrested.