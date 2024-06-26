Advocate murder case: J-K HC bar association ex-president remanded in police custody till Jul 1

Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) A special court here remanded the former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association's Srinagar wing in police custody till July 1 in the murder case of a fellow advocate in 2020.

Mian Abdul Qayoom was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy of Babar Qadri on Tuesday.

A prominent figure in Kashmir associated with the All Party Hurriyat Conference and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Qayoom was taken into custody after the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police collected evidence against him.

The SIA took over the investigation in the murder case in July 2023.

Qadri, a human rights expert who frequently appeared on television debates, was fatally shot at his residence in the Hawal area of downtown in September 2020. He had narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2018. PTI SBL/TAS SKL IJT IJT