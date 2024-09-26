Advocate run over by a dumper in east Delhi, dies

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old advocate practising at Karkardooma court died after being run over by a dumper in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police on Thursday said.

The accident took place at about 11.30 pm Wednesday when Mithlesh Chaubey was returning to home on his motorcycle.

According to a police officer, his motorcycle was hit by a dumper and he came under its wheels. He died on the spot.

The officer said the driver sped away after the accident.

Commuters passing by informed the local police about the accident and a team was sent to the spot.

Mithlesh's body was taken to a hospital for the post mortem.

He is survived by his wife and children who live in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

The errant vehicle was identified in investigation. Efforts are on to nab its driver. PTI ALK ALK VN VN