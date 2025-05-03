Advocate shot at by two bike-borne assailants in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj(UP), May 3 (PTI) An advocate suffered bullet injuries after he was shot by two unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle here on Saturday, police said.

The incident is suspected to have occurred over a dispute on the lease of a pond for fish farming, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said that the bike-borne assailants had covered their faces when they shot at the victim, advocate Man Singh Yadav.

"Yadav was shot and fell at the scene. He was rushed to hospital where the bullet was removed from his stomach and chest following an operation," Gunawat said.

"The injured advocate has identified two relatives as the likely perpetrators citing a long-standing disagreement regarding the lease of a pond for fish farming as the motive behind the attack," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, four policemen from the police line rushed to the hospital to donate blood to Yadav as he was in urgent need. With their timely contribution, the advocate's condition is now said to be out of danger, police sources said.

Police have registered a case based on Yadav's complaint and have initiated further investigations into the incident.