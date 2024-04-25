Advocate tries to hit defence lawyer: Court asks bar bodies to take action

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A court here has asked bar bodies to take appropriate action after an advocate "unnecessarily provoked" and tried to hit the defence lawyer during trial proceedings.

Metropolitan Magistrate Renu was hearing a case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act which was listed for arguments on the maintainability of the complaint.

The petitioner in the complaint case is named Swati Tyagi and the respondent is Him Tyagi.

In an order passed on April 22, the magistrate said, "When the counsel for the respondent (Vaibhav Nijhawa) was addressing the arguments, the counsel for the petitioner (Anuj Aggarwal) was unnecessarily provoking the counsel for the respondent by interrupting in between despite the warning of court." She said Aggarwal "tried to hit" Nijhawa and alsp "pushed" co-counsel Divya Tripathi and Simran Bati.

Adjourning the matter, the court said, "Copy of this order be also sent to the Rohini Court Bar Association and Bar Council of Delhi for appropriate action. Report be filed on the next date of hearing (August 22)." Explaining the procedure followed by lawyers' bodies in such matters, Sanjeev Nasiar, vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi said the council would call both the parties and conduct an inquiry.

"We can take stern action in such cases. If a case of professional misconduct is established against an advocate, we can take strict action to suspend the licence or enrolment. The Bar Council of Delhi can also issue a stern warning, depending on the facts of the matter," Nasiar said. PTI MNR MNR SK SK