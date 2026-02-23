Advocates are guardians of our fundamental rights: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said advocates are the guardians of fundamental rights and play an important role in ensuring that every person gets justice.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of the Bar Association Jaipur at the District and Sessions Court premises, he said lawyers act as a bridge between complex legal provisions and common citizens seeking justice.

"A healthy democracy functions when the legislature, executive and judiciary discharge their duties with integrity and maintain institutional balance. Advocates work alongside the judiciary to uphold constitutional values and protect fundamental rights," he said.

He said that when an ordinary citizen faces hardship, the first ray of hope is often an advocate. They must live up to the expectations of the last person in the queue.

Sharma said that three new criminal laws are being implemented at the grassroots level in the state, positioning Rajasthan among the faster states in delivering justice.

Congratulating the newly elected team, Sharma described the Bar Association Jaipur as a centre of legal tradition, intellectual excellence and ethical discipline.

He said bar associations not only provide a professional platform to advocates but also serve as hubs of intellectual discourse and collective strength, contributing to the direction of legal reforms.

The chief minister said e-court systems, digital filing and technological modernisation are being promoted to make the justice delivery system more efficient.

Sharma also administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Bar Association Jaipur. Several public representatives, judges of the Rajasthan High Court and senior advocates were present on the occasion. PTI SDA NB NB