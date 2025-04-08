Advocates are voice of a conscious society: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called advocates "the voice of a conscious society", emphasizing their responsibility in delivering justice to even the most marginalised sections.

The chief minister made the remarks at the special registration ceremony organized by the Delhi Bar Council which marked the formal induction of around 1,400 new advocates into the legal fraternity.

The event, held in the presence of MLAs Satish Upadhyay and Shikha Rai, Bar Council of India Vice Chairman Ved Prakash Sharma, and other prominent members of the judiciary, celebrated the beginning of a new chapter for young legal professionals, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Addressing the newly registered advocates, Gupta said, "Today, all advocates present here are not just being registered but are also pledging a lifelong commitment to justice, truth, and the values of the Constitution." She called advocates "the voice of a conscious society", and said that they have responsibility in delivering justice to even the most marginalized sections.

The chief minister underlined that a true legal professional not only protects the rights of clients but also serves as a guardian of the Constitution and public trust in the judicial system. She encouraged the new advocates to contribute beyond courtrooms by actively promoting peace, equality, and justice in society.

Highlighting the evolving nature of the legal field, Gupta said that emerging domains, digital transformation, and new technologies present both challenges and opportunities. She expressed confidence in the new generation of lawyers to meet these with "dedication, courage, and intellectual integrity".

The chief minister also acknowledged judicial reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as the repeal of outdated laws and the digitisation of court processes, aimed at making justice more accessible and citizen-friendly, the statement said.

Reiterating her government's commitment to strengthening judicial infrastructure, Gupta had recently announced Rs 4,200 crore allocation for law and judiciary in the Delhi Budget 2025-26. This includes Rs 927 crore for judicial schemes, Rs 490 crore for expanding Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini court complexes, and Rs 200 crore for the implementation of a Hybrid Court System.