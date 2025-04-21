Advocates protest against police for 'assaulting'with lawyer in Shimla

Shimla, April 21 (PTI) Advocates of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday protested outside a police station in Shimla, demanding strict action against a police constable for allegedly hitting a lawyer and misbehaving with him.

The lawyers took out a rally from the high court to Chhota Shimla police Station and raised slogans against the city police.

Following assurances by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who reached the spot to speak to the protesters, that a departmental inquiry by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)-rank officer would be carried out, the advocates called off their protest.

SSP Gandhi said suitable action would be taken based on the inquiry report.

The protest caused major traffic disruptions on the busy Chhota Shimla-Sanjauli road.

The demonstration was triggered by a recent altercation between a police constable and an advocate near Nav Bahar Chowk in Shimla. The situation escalated when the constable allegedly grabbed the lawyer by the collar and slapped him.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, sparking public criticism and outrage among the legal community.

Constable Raman Thakur, who was on traffic duty at Jakhu Link Road at the time, claimed that the lawyer, Pranav Sharma, who was driving a car overtook other vehicles "improperly". When asked to stop, the lawyer allegedly parked the car in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam.

Thakur also accused the lawyer of assaulting him and damaging his uniform.

In his version of the events, the advocate said he was travelling from Sanjauli to Chhota Shimla when the constable stopped his car "without any reason" and misbehaved with him.

Both the constable and the advocate filed complaints against each other.

A case has been registered against the advocate under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Charges under sections 126(2) (Wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 of the BNS have been lodged against the constable. PTI COR SKY SKY