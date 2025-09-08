Advocates strike: Police commissioner' office accepted our demand, says Delhi bar leader

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi police commissioner's office on Monday accepted the demand of the striking advocates who wanted all police officials to appear physically in courts for presenting evidence in Delhi courts, according to bar leader Tarun Rana.

Rana, who is the additional secretary general of the coordination committee of all district bar associations in the national capital, shared a circular from the commissioner's office, which said, "In partial modification of the earlier letter dated September 4, it is hereby directed that in all criminal trials, all police officers/personnel shall physically appear before the courts for the purpose of deposition/evidence." The committe's decision about the ongoing strike is awaited.

The issues relates to a notification of Delhi Lieutenant Governor according to which Delhi Police was allowed to present evidence virtually from police stations. PTI MNR AMK AMK