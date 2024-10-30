Aequs Infra sets ups FMCG manufacturing ecosystem in Hubballi

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Aequs Infra, an industrial infrastructure provider, launched its FMCG manufacturing ecosystem in Hubballi, officials said on Wednesday.

Karnataka Minister for Large Industries and Infrastructure M B Patil unveiled the ecosystem at a special curtain raiser ceremony on Tuesday in Bengaluru in the presence of potential investors, senior government officials and other dignitaries.

“The FMCG manufacturing ecosystem at Aequs Infra’s Hubballi Cluster is a significant step for North Karnataka growth in the sector and is crucial for driving GDP growth and creating jobs”, the minister said.

According to the company, the FMCG manufacturing ecosystem at the Aequs’ Hubballi Consumer Goods Cluster is a unique initiative aimed at turning North Karnataka into a key destination for fast moving consumer goods manufacturing sector for domestic and exports markets.

"This ecosystem will significantly boost production scale and the efficiency of manufacturing units helping them target export markets more effectively. Aequs Infra is excited about the potential of the FMCG Ecosystem considering manufacturers in a radius of 400 kilometres of its location account for more than 35 per cent of the market share in India," Aequs Infra said in a statement. PTI AMP AMP ROH