AERA decides to hike UDF for intl passengers at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Regulator AERA has approved an increase in user development fee for international passengers while leaving the fee unchanged for domestic passengers at the Delhi airport starting from April 16.

Approving the final tariff order for the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for the April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029 period, AERA said it decided not to change the prevailing User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 129 for domestic passengers as they comprise 80 per cent of the total traffic at the airport.

Under the revised tariff regime, international passengers flying economy class from the airport will have to pay a UDF of Rs 650 and for those landing here, the rate will be Rs 275.

In the case of international business class passengers, the UDF will be Rs 810 for embarking and Rs 345 for disembarking passengers, respectively, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) said in a release on Friday. PTI IAS RAM MR