Aerial display at AFS Bhisiana to mark 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the Air Force Station in Punjab's Bhisiana on Saturday with great pride and fervour to honour the bravery, valour and the sacrifices made by Indian bravehearts during the 1999 war.

The No.17 Squadron of the Indian Air Force, operating MiG-21 Type-96 aircraft, based then at the Bhisiana AFS participated actively in the operations, undertaking several reconnaissance and strike missions to flush out the enemy troops, the defence ministry said in a statement.

An aerial display was conducted which included para-drop by the Akash Ganga Skydiving team, flypast in 'Vic' formation by three Rafale jets and three Jaguar fighter aircraft, Slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction (STIE) operations by the Mi-17 1V helicopter, and low-level aerobatics by Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft, it said.

The event also witnessed a flypast in the 'Arrow Head' and 'Missing Man' formations flown by MiG-29 aircraft in the memory of the brave air warriors. The spectators were also mesmerised by the scintillating display by the Air Force Band and Air Warrior Drill Team, the statement said.

More than 5,000 spectators, including school children witnessed the aerial display which showcased the brave spirit, precision and dedication of the air warriors, and left an indelible impression on the young generation on IAF's conduct of the 'Op Safed Sagar'.

This significant event marks the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil conflict in 1999 following the culmination of 'Operation Safed Sagar' of the Indian Air Force and 'Operation Vijay' of the Indian Army. It was indeed a significant milestone in the history of military aviation, wherein, air power was successfully employed against targets at such high altitude, it said.

Towards this, the squadron was awarded the coveted 'Battle Honours' for its meritorious service during operations.

"This prestigious unit has also won the maximum number of honours and awards amongst the Air Force units, which participated in 'Operation Safed Sagar', including a Vir Chakra, which was awarded to Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja (posthumously) for his act of bravery during the conflict," it added.

The solemn occasion was marked by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial at the air force station by Air Marshal P K Vohra, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command.

The event was also graced by the presence of former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd), Alka Ahuja, spouse of the late Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja, 'Op Safed Sagar' awardees and various other IAF officers, it said.

The chief guest felicitated and interacted with the next-of-kin during the event.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration at Bhisiana AFS not only honoured the bravery and sacrifices of the brave soldiers but also reinforced a commitment in the young generation to uphold the values of courage, dedication and patriotism that define our nation. As our nation looks forward to the future, the rich legacy of our heroes, reminded by this event, will continue to inspire us to protect and serve with an unwavering resolve, the statement said.