Aerial experience rides flagged off for Nagaland Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Nov 25 (PTI) Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education minister Temjen Imna Along on Tuesday flagged off the aerial experience rides – helicopter service for the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2025 at the Lerie Helipad here.

The service, initiated by Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd in collaboration with the Tourism department aims to boost tourism experiences and improve connectivity during the festival.

Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman IDAN Abu Metha, TaFMA Chairman Theja Meru, Transport department OSD Myingthungo Ababe Ezung, Captain Amitabh and Tourism officials were present.

An official statement here said the helicopter rides will offer sightseeing over Kohima, aerial views of Dzükou Valley, flights between Kohima and Kigwema, and a bird's-eye view of the Hornbill Festival. Tourists may also charter the helicopter for travel to various destinations across Nagaland.

Authorities said the rates will be subsidised to encourage participation from local visitors, domestic travellers and international tourists. The collaboration with Thumby Aviation is expected to serve as a model for promoting tourism across the North East.

Bookings can be made through the Tourism department's social media handles, the Kisama information counter, the official website and designated contact numbers.

The service will operate from Dimapur Airport, Kohima Heliport and Kigwema Heliport throughout the festival.

Hornbill festival is the annual tourism promotional event of the government of Nagaland held from December 1 to 10 every year.

This is the 26th edition of the festival.