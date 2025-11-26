Aerial survey shows nearly 700 acres of poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi: Biren Singh

Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday claimed that an aerial survey conducted recently showed nearly 700 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district.

Singh also said the scale of destruction of state forests and the threat to the cultural heritage is real and that intensified action is absolutely necessary.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Many people did not believe our government when we warned that the deadly drug corridor, the so-called Golden Triangle, was expanding towards India through Manipur. Vast stretches of forest had already begun to disappear under mass poppy cultivation, yet these warnings were often ignored." Singh said that the "present government, along with Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, NCB, Manipur Police and all other concerned authorities, is doing commendable work by destroying poppy fields across multiple regions every single day." Appreciating the coordinated efforts of the security forces, Singh said the challenges are still enormous and "certain areas...require huge manpower and month-long campaigns to eradicate poppy cultivation permanently.

Sharing aerial footage of illicit poppy cultivation, Singh said, "an aerial survey conducted on November 24, 2025 detected close to seven hundred acres of poppy cultivation in the Makhan village hill ranges under the jurisdiction of Sapormeina Police Station in Kangpokpi district. This entire zone lies within the Kanglatongbi Kangpokpi Reserved Forest. It is also close to Mount Koubru, a sacred site deeply revered by the Indigenous people as a holy pilgrimage site." Singh also said, "The scale of destruction of our forests and the threat to our cultural heritage is real. This is why continued, intensified action is absolutely necessary." PTI COR RG