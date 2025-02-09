Aero India 2025: HAL's Light Utility Helicopter to take centre stage

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will showcase its indigenous products and technologies at Aero India 2025 beginning February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka here, a top official of the company said.

"HAL's indigenously designed and developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be at the centre stage," he added.

"Various innovative products conceived and developed by HAL R&D Divisions in the area of avionics, mechanical systems, engines and aerospace for manned and unmanned aircraft will also be the highlight at HAL stall," said D K Sunil, CMD, HAL in a press release.

According to him, HAL's major attraction at its indoor pavilion (HALL-E) will be the LUH, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 Simulator, scaled models of LCA Mk1A fighter, LCA Mk1 Trainer, Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT)-36, HTT-40, LCH and ALH Mk IV.

The scaled models of Hindustan 228 and its amphibian variant will also be displayed in this area, he added.

The outdoor display adjacent to HAL stall will feature LCA Mk 1A and HJT 36. HTT-40, LCA Mk 1 Trainer, Hindustan 228, Do-228 and LUH will be on static display, the press release stated.

The flying display will witness LCA Mk 1A formation, HJT 36, HTT-40 and LUH, said the CMD.

The central theme of the India Pavilion is Flight of Self Reliance, he added.

A functional full-scale engineering demonstrator of Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior will be the highlight of the India Pavilion along with Advanced Light Helicopter Next Generation (ALH NG) and RUAV. ALH NG will be placed in front of the India Pavilion to signify HAL's entry into civil aviation, he pointed out.

For the first time, said Sunil, a 1:1 model of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will also be placed at the Pavilion.

There will also be sections for new technologies and future marquee products, he added.

According to him, HAL's indoor pavilion will showcase state-of-the-art Avionics systems like Mission Management System, Digital Map Generator, Data Lite-Communication System, IFF & CIT, Indigenous Communication Complex with Audio Management System, Audio Warning System, SCDLU, Radio Control Panels etc.

Advanced Flight Control Actuators and electro mechanical systems like Active Side Stick Control will also be displayed, he added.

Static models of actual HTSE-1200 and GTEG-60 engines will be showcased displaying their technological challenges and innovation, said Sunil.

An exclusive aerospace corner with scaled models of Cryogenic Engine CE-20, GSLV Mk III and Chandrayaan-3 will showcase HAL's capabilities and role in the aerospace industry, he added.