Aero India to be held from Feb 10-14

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held in Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 10-14 with an aim to project the country as a defence manufacturing hub.

The event will include both air displays and static exhibitions of a large array of military platforms from the aerospace sector, the defence ministry said on Monday.

"With the broad theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', the event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process," it said.

The first three days of the event will be business days while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.