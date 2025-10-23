Aerocity Namo Bharat station will integrate rail, road, air modes

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Namo Bharat trains will pass through Aerocity as part of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) corridor, which will connect Sarai Kale Khan in the national capital to Rajasthan.

Located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Aerocity station will integrate air, metro, road, and semi high-speed rail connectivity.

The corridor will be developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation and will span 106 km with 16 stations.

Once operational, it will reduce travel time between Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, Manesar and other NCR towns by a great margin, the NCRTC told PTI.

The station, coming up near the IGI Airport, will turn Aerocity into a key node of India's largest multimodal transport hub, the corporation said.

The upcoming Delhi–Gurugram–Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Behror Namo Bharat corridor and the Delhi Metro's Golden Line will together position Aerocity as the most efficiently connected destination in NCR, it said.

The corridor has been designed with interoperable features, allowing passengers to travel across the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut, Delhi–Gurugram–SNB, and Delhi–Panipat–Karnal routes without changing trains.

Of the total route, 71 km will be elevated and 35 km underground to ensure speed and efficiency, it said.

"By ensuring speed, safety and comfort for commuters, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor has become a vital lifeline for the region. Travel between Delhi and Meerut is now possible within an hour, completely transforming the way people commute," said Puneet Vats, CPRO of NCRTC.

"A similar transformation is expected across the National Capital Region with the implementation of the other two priority Namo Bharat corridors: Delhi-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal. With its strategic connectivity, Aerocity is set to emerge as the region’s largest transit hub," he added.

Parallelly, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Golden Line -- a 25.82-km driverless corridor connecting Tughlaqabad to Terminal 1 of IGI Airport, is under construction and slated for completion by March 2026, the official said.

With 15 stations, including Delhi Aerocity, it will offer interchange points with the Airport Express Line, Yellow Line (Chhatarpur), and Violet Line (Tughlaqabad).

The connectivity boost coincides with the development of Worldmark, a Global Business District by Bharti Real Estate at Aerocity.

Envisioned as one of India's most advanced business destinations, it combines premium office spaces, retail, dining, and leisure facilities within a sustainable ecosystem, the corporation said.

Spread over four phases covering more than 20 million square feet, Worldmark 1.0 is already operational, while Worldmark 2.0 offices are nearing completion.

The Mall at Worldmark is expected by 2027, with Phases 3.0 and 4.0 scheduled for handover between 2027 and 2032, he said.

"Connectivity, accessibility and integrated infrastructure are the pillars of a modern business district, and Aerocity is setting new benchmarks in all three. With unmatched air, road and metro connectivity -- soon to be integrated with the Delhi Metro's Golden Line and the upcoming Delhi–Gurugram–SNB Namo Bharat corridor, it is set to become the country’s largest multimodal hub," said S K Sayal, MD and CEO of Bharti Real Estate.

Currently, Namo Bharat is operational on a 55-km stretch of the 82-km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor, with the remaining section nearing completion.

The NCRTC introduced India's first semi-high-speed regional train service with the project. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, 2023, with the launch of a 17-km section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.

The Delhi–Gurugram–SNB and Delhi–Panipat–Karnal corridors are now in the final stages of approval, with pre-construction activities underway. PTI SHB VN VN