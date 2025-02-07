Aerospace industry launches association as it eyes 10-fold growth

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) India's nascent aerospace industry on Friday launched its own advocacy group – the Aerospace India Association (AIA) as it aims to achieve 10-fold growth over the next decade.

The Aerospace India Association (AIA) will be the apex industry body for aerospace design and manufacturing companies in India, which is projected to be the world’s third largest aviation market by 2030.

"To build a strong and self-reliant aerospace industry, we must create a robust ecosystem for aerospace design and manufacturing, ensuring maximum value addition within India," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said at the launch event.

AIA President F R Singhvi said the Association is a testament to India’s growing ambition and capability in the aerospace sector.

"Together, we will chart a course toward self-reliance, technological advancement and a significant global presence," he said.

AIA Director General S Dwarakanath highlighted the immense growth potential of India’s aerospace sector and the necessity of an industry-led transformation.

"India's aerospace sector is poised for exponential growth and a focused industry body like AIA is essential to guide this transformation. By supporting start-ups and MSMEs, we can create a world-class aerospace ecosystem — an essential step toward achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat and developing India’s own passenger aircraft in the near future," he said.

The AIA brings together OEMs, supply chain manufacturers and government stakeholders and hopes to play a pivotal role in policy formulation, advocacy and industry regulation to strengthen India’s position in the global aerospace sector.

The aerospace manufacturing industry in the country faces significant challenges such as dependence on imported raw materials, limited intellectual property ownership and regulatory constraints.

"AIA is addressing these issues by advocating for indigenous design and manufacturing, strengthening regulatory frameworks to align with global aviation standards, and working closely with government bodies to implement policies that enhance India's aerospace competitiveness," the AIA officials said.