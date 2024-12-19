Aerospace start-up N-Space Tech to test communication tech onboard PSLV-C60 mission

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Aerospace start-up N Space Tech is set to launch its first payload in the SwetchaSAT-Vx series in the last week of this month onboard the PSLV-C60 mission.

The SwetchaSAT-Vx series showcases advancing communication technologies, covering a broad spectrum from the UHF to Ku bands, a company statement said.

Developed entirely in-house, the payload's communication, power and payload subsystems reflect a strong focus on indigenous innovation and engineering.

The mission, hosted on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) platform, will validate the performance of an indigenously developed UHF communication module, it said.

SwetchaSAT-V0 will undergo rigorous validation of its UHF communication systems, paving the way for future advancements in satellite technology.

"SwetchaSAT-V0 represents our dedication to developing reliable satellite communication systems. This mission is a step toward creating solutions that strengthen industries and foster connectivity worldwide," said Divya Kothamasu, Founder, N Space Tech.

This mission sets the foundation for upcoming payloads in the SwetchaSAT-Vx series, which will include more advanced communication modules and ground station technologies, Kothamasu said. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS